Suspect in Dillon murder investigation caught in Texas, awaiting extradition to S.C.

George Michael Turner
George Michael Turner(Ector County Sheriff's Office (Texas))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect in a Dillon murder is in custody in Texas awaiting extradition.

In early May, the Dillon Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate 40-year-old George Michael Turner in connection to the death of 34-year-old Cyril Lowery in April.

Lowery was found dead with gunshot wounds on Wix Road, off Highway 9 in the early hours of April 25.

Turner is now behind bars in Ector County after he was arrested on a homicide warrant out of Dillion Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Stephen Blanco with DPS; OPD SWAT, Ector County Sheriff’s deputies, Texas Rangers and DPS arrested George Michael Turner in the 100 block of North Goldsmith without incident.

He will be extradited back to South Carolina.

