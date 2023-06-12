Submit a Tip
Student loan payments to resume in October

The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – Tens of millions of borrowers with federal student loans will have to restart payments in October, the Department of Education said Monday.

The department clarified that interest on the loans will resume Sept. 1. That’s roughly when the Biden administration said its pandemic pause is set to end, unless the Supreme Court rules on a separate loan case.

The recent debt ceiling bill bars President Joe Biden from another extension.

The Department of Education said it will reach out to borrowers with more information. Borrowers also can check the federal student aid website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

