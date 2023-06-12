Socastee Swing Bridge closed as crews respond to vehicle in water call

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who drive over the Socastee Swing Bridge will have to find an alternate route.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 11:30 a.m. Monday to the swing bridge at Dick Pond Road and the Intracoastal Waterway for a vehicle in water-related call.

It’s not clear at this point if anyone is hurt.

HCFR said this is an active incident.

The Socastee Swing Bridge will be closed for an extended amount of time to both car and boat traffic, according to HCFR.

The agency said it will share more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.