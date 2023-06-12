Ripley’s has new attractions to experience this Summer

Submit a Tip
By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ripley’s Myrtle Beach is your one-stop destination for family fun!

Ripley’s Crazy Golf is a hole-in-one, indoor experience that will have you putting your skills to the test. From zip-lining holes and selfie-worthy shots to 360 degree loops and epic glowing lights, this isn’t your average course!

At Ripley’s Illusion Lab, visitors are invited to step into a world of optical trickery and view things from a totally new — and bizarre — perspective!

The horrors remain as Ripley’s Haunted Adventure grows and transforms into a 1908 macabre manor. A murder mystery comes alive through the twists and turns of each room. Can you find the clues needed to catch the killer, or will you become the next victim?

Learn more and buy your tickets here!

