Ripley’s has new attractions to experience this Summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ripley’s Myrtle Beach is your one-stop destination for family fun!

Ripley’s Crazy Golf is a hole-in-one, indoor experience that will have you putting your skills to the test. From zip-lining holes and selfie-worthy shots to 360 degree loops and epic glowing lights, this isn’t your average course!

At Ripley’s Illusion Lab, visitors are invited to step into a world of optical trickery and view things from a totally new — and bizarre — perspective!

The horrors remain as Ripley’s Haunted Adventure grows and transforms into a 1908 macabre manor. A murder mystery comes alive through the twists and turns of each room. Can you find the clues needed to catch the killer, or will you become the next victim?

