Proposed city ordinance could mean more chickens in Conway

By Steven Schlink
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A proposed city ordinance in Conway would allow more residents to own chickens inside the city limits.

The ordinance has been years in the making, according to June Wood, a spokesperson for the city of Conway.

Wood said the city has been handing out more and more citations for people illegally owning chickens.

She said the reason behind the uptick in people owning chickens is that people don’t want to pay the high egg prices at the grocery store.

Conway resident Mark Epps said he supports these changes.

“The county of Horry and the state of South Carolina prides itself in property rights and telling someone because you don’t have enough space or where you live keeps you from owning chickens, I think it’s wrong. I think you’re violating someone’s property rights,” said Epps.

Current city ordinance only allows chickens in rural and industrial zoning areas.

The new ordinance would allow those in low-density (R and R1) neighborhoods to own up to ten chickens. It also covers medium-density (R2) neighborhoods, though it has slightly more restrictions. Those living in medium-density neighborhoods could own up to six chickens as long as they live in a ‘detached single-family dwelling’.

Epps said he hopes passing this ordinance could be a springboard for other Horry County residents.

“If Conway passes this, then it will be one more thing we can take to the county council to have them look at the county ordinance,” said Epps.

The ordinance will now go before the Conway City Council at their June 20 meeting.

