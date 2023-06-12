Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Strand bakery stays prepared for hurricane season, potential flooding

Main Street Bakery & Eatery’s owner Kimberly Perkins says while they’ve always been extremely lucky during hurricanes, it’s still important to stay prepared.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Main Street Bakery & Eatery’s owner Kimberly Perkins says while they’ve always been extremely lucky during hurricanes, it’s still important to stay prepared.

Perkins said the building has sat at the corner of Main Street for 72 years and has never flooded, but when it comes to storms, they make sure to batten down the hatches.

“Occasionally we’ve seen it come up and over the side of the sidewalks and that can become a little disconcerting because I’ve got a low spot here, so I sandbag the front,” said Perkins.

Perkins said the key is always being ready which is why she has wooden boards specifically cut to each of her windows.

She said it’s also important to take down anything that can fly away and potentially hurt someone or damage other buildings, so they bring in umbrellas, flags, signs and seating.

When a storm is approaching, they also limit their refrigerated orders, but keep sweet treats, Gatorade and bottled water stocked.

“We always prepared for the worst and pray for the best. We’re extremely lucky,” said Perkins

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCPD: Officer hurt after shots fired at local, state police in Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Conway man killed after truck strikes tree, ditch
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Georgetown County deputies are investigating a reported accidental fatal shooting.
Deputies investigating accidental fatal shooting in Murrells Inlet
Collins Bates
Man accused of shooting victim, kidnapping another outside of Myrtle Beach area restaurant

Latest News

Myrtle Beach police: Suspect in alleged mall parking lot shooting caught
North Strand bakery stays prepared for hurricane season, potential flooding
Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
‘I’m so excited’: Up and coming singer Tracielynn makes CCMF debut