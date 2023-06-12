North Strand bakery stays prepared for hurricane season, potential flooding

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Main Street Bakery & Eatery’s owner Kimberly Perkins says while they’ve always been extremely lucky during hurricanes, it’s still important to stay prepared.

Perkins said the building has sat at the corner of Main Street for 72 years and has never flooded, but when it comes to storms, they make sure to batten down the hatches.

“Occasionally we’ve seen it come up and over the side of the sidewalks and that can become a little disconcerting because I’ve got a low spot here, so I sandbag the front,” said Perkins.

Perkins said the key is always being ready which is why she has wooden boards specifically cut to each of her windows.

She said it’s also important to take down anything that can fly away and potentially hurt someone or damage other buildings, so they bring in umbrellas, flags, signs and seating.

When a storm is approaching, they also limit their refrigerated orders, but keep sweet treats, Gatorade and bottled water stocked.

“We always prepared for the worst and pray for the best. We’re extremely lucky,” said Perkins

