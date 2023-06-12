Motorcycle crash leads Myrtle Beach police to suspect in alleged mall parking lot shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcycle crash helped Myrtle Beach police catch the man suspected of shooting up a parking lot near Coastal Grand Mall Sunday night.

Myrtle Beach police were called to the parking lot of 600 Coastal Grand Circle around 11:15 Saturday night for reported gunshots.

The suspect fled, but police later found him after he crashed his motorcycle.

According to MBPD, Brandon Joseph Bauch, 34, of Green Sea, is charged with two counts of pointing and presenting, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and disorderly conduct - fighting.

Records show Bauch has a bond hearing at 9 a.m. Monday.

There is currently no word yet if anyone was hurt during the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation with additional charges pending.

If anyone has any additional information in regards to this case, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382, reference case number 23-009780.

