Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Motorcycle crash leads Myrtle Beach police to suspect in alleged mall parking lot shooting

Myrtle Beach police were called to the parking lot of 600 Coastal Grand Circle around 11:15 Saturday night for reported gunshots.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcycle crash helped Myrtle Beach police catch the man suspected of shooting up a parking lot near Coastal Grand Mall Sunday night.

Myrtle Beach police were called to the parking lot of 600 Coastal Grand Circle around 11:15 Saturday night for reported gunshots.

The suspect fled, but police later found him after he crashed his motorcycle.

According to MBPD, Brandon Joseph Bauch, 34, of Green Sea, is charged with two counts of pointing and presenting, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and disorderly conduct - fighting.

Records show Bauch has a bond hearing at 9 a.m. Monday.

There is currently no word yet if anyone was hurt during the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation with additional charges pending.

If anyone has any additional information in regards to this case, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382, reference case number 23-009780.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCPD: Officer hurt after shots fired at local, state police in Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Conway man killed after truck strikes tree, ditch
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Georgetown County deputies are investigating a reported accidental fatal shooting.
Deputies investigating accidental fatal shooting in Murrells Inlet
Collins Bates
Man accused of shooting victim, kidnapping another outside of Myrtle Beach area restaurant

Latest News

Myrtle Beach police: Suspect in alleged mall parking lot shooting caught
WMBF First Alert Hurricane Week takes place June 12-16
George Michael Turner
Suspect in Dillon murder investigation caught in Texas, awaiting extradition to S.C.
Partly cloudy skies, warm and a few storms.
FIRST ALERT: Warm today, daily showers & storms expected