Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment

A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday. (Source: Rob Ristaneo)
By Ashlyn Mitchell and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A man in Alabama was calm and collected as a school of sharks swam near him in the waters of Robinson Island on Saturday.

“All of a sudden, we started hearing people say ‘Shark, shark,’ and then everybody started getting on the boat. People thought they were fixing to get eaten alive or something,” Paul Hubble said.

He said he walked around his boat and noticed about six to eight hammerhead sharks that appeared to be feeding on something.

“There was four to six on one side of the boat, and all of a sudden, two of them came up behind me and went around me. They stayed close together,” Hubble explained, adding they ranged in size from 6 to 10 feet.

Hubble soaked in the moment and was the only one standing in the water.

“I’ve never seen that. Every weekend for years I’ve come out, and I’ve never seen sharks come up like that,” he said.

Hubble said the sharks were in and out of the area in about 10 minutes. He believes the rendezvous was a good reminder of who really runs the place.

“I think everybody needs to know that when we go down there, we’re in their world,” Hubble said.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCPD: Officer hurt after shots fired at local, state police in Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Conway man killed after truck strikes tree, ditch
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Georgetown County deputies are investigating a reported accidental fatal shooting.
Deputies investigating accidental fatal shooting in Murrells Inlet
Collins Bates
Man accused of shooting victim, kidnapping another outside of Myrtle Beach area restaurant

Latest News

Myrtle Beach police: Suspect in alleged mall parking lot shooting caught
North Strand bakery stays prepared for hurricane season, potential flooding
Socastee Swing Bridge closed as crews respond to vehicle in water call
Local residents stand on a sidewalk near a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023,...
Crews begin demolishing remains of collapsed Iowa building
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump arrives in Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified documents case