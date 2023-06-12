Submit a Tip
Loris man pleads guilty to manslaughter, sentenced in connection to 2021 deadly shooting

Stephon Johnson
Stephon Johnson(15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man will face at least 12 years in prison for his involvement in a deadly shooting that took the life of a 20-year-old in 2021.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said on Monday that 28-year-old Stephon Johnson pleaded guilty to manslaughter and an “unrelated assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature” charge prior to going to trial for the assault charge.

The manslaughter charge stems from a deadly shooting on May 19, 2021, in the area of Cox Road and Cannon Street in Loris. Officials later identified the victim as 20-year-old Shaquan Cox.

RELATED COVERAGE | Man charged in deadly shooting near Loris park

According to the solicitor’s office, a plea deal was negotiated and so the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Johnson to 25 years in prison suspended to 12 years in prison, and five years of probation once he is released on the manslaughter charge.

He was also sentenced to 10 years on the assault charge. Those charges will run concurrently.

