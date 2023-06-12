Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Warm today, daily showers & storms expected

Partly cloudy skies, warm and a few storms.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Good morning! It’s Hurricane Week here at WMBF News and we’re live at Buoys on the Boulevard for the first stop of our hometown hurricane tour. We encourage you to come out this afternoon from 4-7 PM, have dinner & meet the First Alert Weather Team!

TODAY

We’re starting the day with mostly cloudy skies and a warm morning. A round of showers will be around later this morning as a broken line of storms continues to try to survive the overnight hours. We’ll keep rain chances at 20% this morning before some clearing gives way to partly cloudy skies. There’s solid reason to believe most of the area stays dry this morning.

A small chance of a few showers will continue for this morning with a broken line of showers.
As we head into the afternoon hours, temperatures will warm up into the lower 80s for the beaches. Further inland, highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s before showers & storms arrive with the approaching cold front. Storm chances this afternoon will be at 40%. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out with enough warmth today. Any storm will bring the potential for gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

A round of showers & storms will arrive for the afternoon & evening hours.
REST OF THIS WEEK

Daily shower & storm chances will continue this week with temperatures remaining warm. We’ll get a brief break from the humidity but temperatures should remain the same for Tuesday & Wednesday. The cold front won’t cool us off too much. By the time we reach into the middle of the week, highs will climb into the mid 80s for the Grand Strand with the 90s returning further inland.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s for the beaches. Further inland will make a run for 90°...
Each day this week other than Friday will bring the risk of a few showers & storms. This is our typical pop up variety as we start to get our first true taste of summer this week.

Here we go with the typical summertime pop up storms.
