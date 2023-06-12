‘Did you stand for the cops or the crooks?’: McMaster urges South Carolinians call on state leaders to pass bond reform bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Palmetto State governor took to Twitter Monday morning urging residents call their state leaders to pass the bond reform bill.

“I ask every South Carolinian who is tired of the senseless night-after-night violent behavior by repeat criminals with guns — contact your state Senator,” the governor tweeted. “Demand they close the revolving door for criminals with illegal guns before they go home for the year.”

For months McMaster has pushed for stiffer penalties for illegal gun possession and reform the state’s bond process.

“Close that revolving door. How long are we going to wait?” the governor said last week.

McMaster has frequently pushed for a minimum five-year sentence for people who commit a crime while they are out on bond.

The South Carolina General Assembly was called to a special session by McMaster in May to conclude unfinished business, including finalizing the state budget, passing the now-blocked six-week abortion ban, and passing the bond reform and illegal gun bills.

The legislature can take up any business it chooses during the special session though and can bring the session to a close and leave for the rest of the year when it wants.

“After they go home for the year, every member of the General Assembly will be asked: Did you stand for the cops or the crooks?” McMaster tweeted on Monday.

The governor is also urging lawmakers to toughen up the penalties for possessing illegal guns.

The House of Representatives passed bond reform bill H.3532, but amendments from both chambers led to a version that neither is willing to agree with. In May, a conference committee was tasked with negotiating a compromise to send the bill to the entire General Assembly and then the governor.

