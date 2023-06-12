Coroner: Horry County man killed while working at Darlington County mill

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man died Monday morning while working at a mill in Darlington County.

Coroner Todd Hardee said 30-year-old Michael Hinnant of Horry County was killed when a machine he was working on collapsed and fell on him.

Hardee said he died at the scene.

The coroner has asked the South Carolina Multi-disciplinary Accident Team (MAIT) to help him with the investigation into the incident.

He also requested that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) assist in the investigation.

Hardee expressed his condolences to the family and also shared his gratitude to Darlington County first responders who rushed in to try and save Hinnant’s life.

“Our men and women in uniform throughout Darlington are the best of the best,” Hardee said. “Days like today make me applaud them even more.”

The name of the workplace has not been released at this time.

