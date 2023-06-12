Submit a Tip
Check out the God and Community Free Family Fest this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come see a show by JAMES STEPHENS III & 5 piece Motown band, Christian Singer Ms. Lisa Crawford, The Gospel Trio, The Shireys, and more!

Big prize give aways from the raffle:

- 4 season passes to Myrtle Beach Waves- Season tickets to Grand Prix Raceway; for a family of 4

Don’t miss out on this awesome FREE raffle! We have 300 arm bands to give away for anyone 18 & under and 300 arm bands to give away for anyone over the age of 18

Games such as:

- 9 Square- Bounce Houses- Water Slide- Flag Football- And More!

They hope to see you all there!

HOSTED BY: JustUs Ministry, Ignite Church, Sonshine Ministry, Beach Family Worship Center

SATURDAY, JUNE 17, 2023 AT 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM EDT!

Learn more here!

