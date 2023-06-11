Submit a Tip
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail

A witness who called 911 said about 30 cows swarmed the victim and stomped on her. (KUSA via CNN)
By KUSA Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KUSA) - A woman was hospitalized after being attacked by a herd of cows while running on a Colorado trail.

Runners and bikers, like Vivian Kuenn, often crowd the Coalton Trailhead in Boulder County, but Kuenn’s visit on Tuesday wasn’t normal.

“Just hop on there. Get a little ride in before work, and next thing you know, see something you weren’t expecting,” she said.

Kuenn says she was biking down the hill when she saw about 30 cows surround a woman who was jogging. The herd then began stomping on the woman, and Kuenn called 911.

“I just saw a runner get attacked by a herd of cows, and they’re not moving. The cows are surrounding them,” she said in the 911 call.

Kuenn recalled the scary incident in an interview.

“She screamed and was just down on the ground while they were just trampling her. In a very short span of time, she stopped moving. At the time, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, did I just watch her die?’ Which, thankfully, wasn’t the case,” she said.

Kuenn says the woman was hurt and needed to be taken to the hospital.

“It has definitely put a sense of ‘I am going to be very, very cautious now around any cows I do see grazing,’ if they are near me,” Kuenn said.

At the start of the trailhead, there’s a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be Aggressive.” Boulder County Parks and Open Space put it up in the spring because it’s calving season.

“When trail visitors come out and they are acting aggressively or they are approaching the cow in a fast manner, those cows perceive that as a threat. And they do what they do to protect their young,” said Mike Foster, the agricultural resources division manager for Boulder County Parks.

Boulder County Parks says if you see cows on the trail, it’s better to just turn around.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

