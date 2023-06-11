Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One dead after plane crashes in Orangeburg County
Morgan Wallen announced as headliner for CCMF 2024
Morgan Wallen announced as headliner for CCMF 2024
Lt. Matthew Piontkowski passed away from what was described as line-of-duty cancer early...
Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
Nonstop flights from MYR to Denver start Saturday
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
Police investigating Myrtle Beach shooting
Rain chances arriving later today
FIRST ALERT: Warm front brings back muggy air, rain chances
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 23 in French Open final against Casper Ruud
HCPD: Officer hurt after shots fired at local, state police in Myrtle Beach