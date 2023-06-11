HCPD: Officer hurt after shots fired at local, state police in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One officer was hurt after shots were fired at both local and state police in Myrtle Beach late Saturday, according to authorities.

The Horry County Police Department said it is now investigating a shooting incident that happened at around 11 p.m.

The HCPD said officers responded to the area of 14th Avenue North and Chester Street after reports of someone with a gun. Four officers, two from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and two from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, then responded in one vehicle.

As the officers approached, HCPD said a group of suspects began firing at the officers’ vehicle and fled.

One officer had a minor gunshot injury and is expected to recover. No officers fired any weapons during the incident, according to the HCPD.

Horry County police then took over the investigation due to the involvement of both MBPD and SLED officers.

Early Sunday, a WMBF News crew investigators in the Yachtsman Seaglass Tower parking structure, with a number of evidence markers on the lower level.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

