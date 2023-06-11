Driver killed in Conway-area crash, trooper says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Conway area on Saturday, according to authorities.

Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Hendricks Shortcut Road just before 5:30 p.m.

Tidwell said a 2005 Dodge pickup truck was heading west when it crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree before also striking a ditch.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

