Driver killed in Conway-area crash, trooper says
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Conway area on Saturday, according to authorities.
Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Hendricks Shortcut Road just before 5:30 p.m.
Tidwell said a 2005 Dodge pickup truck was heading west when it crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree before also striking a ditch.
The driver was the only person inside the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.
No further details were immediately available.
