Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman charged in deadly Robeson County stabbing, deputies say

Santana Hunt
Santana Hunt(RCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman is charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man to death in Robeson County early Saturday, according to deputies.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Santana Hunt was arrested in connection to an incident that happened on Mt. Tabor Road.

Deputies were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. after reports of a person being stabbed. The victim, identified as 51-year-old Eddie Jones, was found dead by authorities.

Hunt is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Council considers using hospitality tax revenue for policing efforts
Police searching for suspect in Horry County bank robbery
Blake William Linkous
Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach-area hotel; Ohio teen charged
Lt. Matthew Piontkowski passed away from what was described as line-of-duty cancer early...
Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
Terrance Black (top left) was arrested Thursday after a police sarch resulted in finding drugs,...
Man arrested after police find suspected drugs, firearm and over $20K in Florence

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
Crews removing vehicle, trailer from water in Socastee area
Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest
Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug trafficking charges...
Georgetown Co. deputies arrest 2 men on drug trafficking charges