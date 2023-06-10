Submit a Tip
Suspects charged in Georgetown Co. liquor store robbery

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing charges after deputies say they robbed a Murrells Inlet liquor store Friday.

Tavion Ruff, 19, and Dandre Boyd, 21, are charged with armed robbery, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Hotshot Liquor on Mink Avenue around 5:40 p.m. after two people reportedly took three bottles of alcohol, according to sheriff spokesperson Jason Lesley.

A store clerk told deputies that one of the suspects approached the counter to distract them as the second suspect walked out with the liquor. Lesley said the clerk reported seeing a pistol in the waistband of one of the suspects before they fled the scene in a Chevrolet Impala.

Deputies found and arrested Ruff and Boyd in the area after the robbery, Lesley said.

