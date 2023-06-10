Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Oreo releases limited-edition cotton candy flavor

The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored...
The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored cream in the middle.(Twitter/@Oreo)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular brand is bringing the memories of a carnival sweet to the store’s cookie aisle.

Oreo announced this week that it was reintroducing cotton candy Oreos in stores across the United States.

The unique flavor started showing up on grocery shelves Monday.

The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored cream in the middle.

Oreo says fans of the brand have been asking in droves for the cotton candy cookie to return.

Company officials have not said how long the cookie will be available, but they are calling it a limited edition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Council considers using hospitality tax revenue for policing efforts
Police searching for suspect in Horry County bank robbery
Blake William Linkous
Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach-area hotel; Ohio teen charged
Lt. Matthew Piontkowski passed away from what was described as line-of-duty cancer early...
Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
Terrance Black (top left) was arrested Thursday after a police sarch resulted in finding drugs,...
Man arrested after police find suspected drugs, firearm and over $20K in Florence

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
Police: 9 victims hit but no deaths in San Francisco mass shooting
An associate of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is indicted on eight federal charges,
Attorney General Paxton's associate faces federal charges
Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her...
Man dies saving daughter from rip current at New Jersey beach