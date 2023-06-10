Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Morgan Wallen announced as headliner for CCMF 2024(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After being unable to perform for CCMF 2023, Morgan Wallen has been announced as the first headliner for the 2024 festival.

CCMF announced on May 9 that the singer had to cancel his 2023 appearance citing medical reasons. Wallen posted a video to his Facebook announcing he was being placed on six weeks of vocal rest.

RELATED COVERAGE | Morgan Wallen out of Carolina Country Music Fest

Ticket holders who were unable to see him this year will have the first crack at tickets before the general public. CCMF’s website said, “Our 2023 ticket holders will have 24 hours advance notice to purchase 2024 tickets before they go public.”

Wallen was set to headline the 2023 festival but after his required medical leave he was quickly replaced as headliner by Kenny Chesney.

For more details, visit the CCMF website.

