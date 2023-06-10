Submit a Tip
Georgetown Co. deputies arrest 2 men on drug trafficking charges

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug trafficking charges...
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug trafficking charges Friday.

Lamont McCray, 23, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light and trafficking more than 28 grams of heroin/fentanyl, and Vincent Staggers, 28, was charged with trafficking more than 28 grams of heroin/fentanyl.

McCray, who was driving, and Staggers are accused of fleeing a traffic stop near Andrews and were later apprehended in Williamsburg County after allegedly abandoning their vehicle and running.

Sheriff spokesperson Jason Lesley says deputies recovered 77 grams of a gray-blue substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

McCray was out of jail on bond for 2022 kidnapping and armed robbery charges, and Staggers was out on bond from a May 2023 arrest for failure to stop, possession of cocaine, and receiving stolen goods, according to Lesley.

Both men were being held at Georgetown County Detention Center while waiting for a bond hearing.

