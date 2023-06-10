FIRST ALERT: Perfect beach weather this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s finally feeling like Summer this weekend!

TODAY

Today is looking like an amazing day to head out to the beach. With no chance for any showers and temperatures along the grand strand are going to be in the upper 70s near 80 this afternoon. With the UV index being high make sure if you do plan on heading out make sure you are prepared with some sunblock, being outside for a short period of time you will be more likely to burn at a quicker rate. we will see low humidity, Saturday is going to be the best day to feel those temperatures the most comfortable. Saturday is looking to be dry throughout the day we could see some clouds however it is going to stay mostly sunny throughout the day. If you are planning on heading out to CCMF for Kenny Chesney it is looking to be a great night!

Perfect beach day (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Sunday is where we are going to start to see the humidity and the summer like feel start to creep in. With the increasing humidity it is going to feel quite muggy outdoors. We are looking at some showers for Sunday, just a 20% chance so we will be seeing some rain but by no means will be a wash out. So if you are planning on heading out on all Sunday no need to cancel any plans especially if you are heading to CCMF just be prepared for a chance for those showers.

Humidity will continue through Sunday and it will feel quite muggy heading into the start of next week.

Another warm day tomorrow (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

As we head into the beginning of next week after having a dry start to the weekend we are going to see a good amount of rain chances next week. With the humidity starting to increase on Sunday that is when we are going to see some showers.

Monday humidity will also be high and that is when we are going to see some pop up thunderstorms possible, these are the occasional summertime thunderstorms that we are used to seeing. Shower chances are at 60% and it will not be a complete wash out through the day however rain could be heavier at times.

Tuesday is looking dry and as we start to head into the ending of next week we are going to be looking at some more chances for rain with temperatures in the low to mid 80s along the grand strand and inland throughout the week you can see temperatures in the upper 80s into the low 90s.

Rain chances return next week (WMBF)

