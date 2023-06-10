Crews removing vehicle, trailer from water in Socastee area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are working to remove a vehicle with a trailer from water in the Socastee area on Saturday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it received a water-related in the area of Peachtree Road under Highway 544 just before 1:40 p.m.

The vehicle and trailer were being towed out of the water. Officials said the boat landing will reopen after they are removed.

No injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

