Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A couple is set to tie the knot this weekend in front of thousands of country music fans at Carolina Country Music Fest!

According to an announcement from Myrtle Beach wedding officiant Eric Hunt, Andy Gonci and Shari Ash will be married Sunday afternoon on the Coors Light Main Stage.

The announcement states that the couple met two years ago on a flight from Dallas to Colorado Springs. They’re described as being the ultimate country music fans and also enjoy riding motorcycles.

Hunt also mentioned the couple even rode up to CCMF from Florida with a large group.

CCMF also marks their first time visiting the Myrtle Beach area and their first time at the festival.

