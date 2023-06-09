Submit a Tip
Woman charged with DUI in Darlington County crash that killed child

Bailey Dixon
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is now facing charges in connection to a crash that killed a child in Darlington County last month.

LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to WMBF News that Bailey Dixon turned herself in to authorities.

Online records she was booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center early Friday and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death and child endangerment.

Dixon’s charges are related to a May 1 crash that happened in the area of Russell Road near Hartsville. Authorities said the wreck happened when a 2003 Honda Accord collided with a tree after veering off the road.

The child later died after being taken to a hospital.

Dixon is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Friday.

