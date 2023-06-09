Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Rare pink diamond gets nearly $35 million at auction

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon...
This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.(Source: Sotheby's)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - How is this for a “girl’s best friend”?

This one should fit the famous Marilyn Monroe song.

A 10.5-carat diamond named the “Eternal Pink” sold at auction Thursday for just under $35 million.

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.

It’s also been classed as “internally flawless.”

Pink diamonds have a history of fetching high values, but they’ve soared in the past few years. That’s largely because a mine in Australia that produced most of the world’s pink diamonds closed in 2020.

This one was found by De Beers in Botswana and fetched $34.8 million.

Another pink diamond sold last year in Hong Kong that was less than one carat heavier went for $58 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
Left to Right: Hubert Durant, Domnick Johnson, Jerrick Thomas and Evin Worrell
Judge denies bond for 4 suspects in Myrtle Beach Waffle House shooting
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park
Coroner identifies 41-year-old J. Reuben Long inmate who died after being found unresponsive in cell
Sidney Moorer, Tammy Moorer
Sidney, Tammy Moorer lose appeals to overturn kidnapping convictions in Heather Elvis case

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.A judge is deciding...
Lawyers blame ChatGPT for tricking them into citing bogus case law
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next