Police searching for suspect in Horry County bank robbery
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery Friday morning.
HCPD says the bank is located off of Highway 9 East and Charter Drive between Longs and Little River.
No one was injured, HCPD said.
Anyone with info about the robbery is asked to call the tipline at 843-915-8477.
This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
