Police searching for suspect in Horry County bank robbery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery Friday morning.

HCPD says the bank is located off of Highway 9 East and Charter Drive between Longs and Little River.

No one was injured, HCPD said.

Anyone with info about the robbery is asked to call the tipline at 843-915-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

