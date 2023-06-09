Submit a Tip
Police searching for suspect in Horry County bank robbery

Horry County Council considers using hospitality tax revenue for policing efforts
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery Friday morning.

HCPD says the bank is located off of Highway 9 East and Charter Drive between Longs and Little River.

No one was injured, HCPD said.

Anyone with info about the robbery is asked to call the tipline at 843-915-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

