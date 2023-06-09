Submit a Tip
Pair of Fairmont schools went on lockdown due to police investigation, district says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - A pair of schools in Fairmont went on lockdown Friday due to a police investigation, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

A district spokesperson said the Fairmont Police Department made them aware of an active investigation involving a possible person of interest near Rosenwald Elementary School and Fairmont Middle School.

The official also said there is no threat to students, but both schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Parents were also notified.

Friday marked the final day of school in Robeson County and was set to have early release times.

The district said it is working with police and will have additional officers at those schools.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

