Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach hotel; Ohio teen charged

Blake William Linkous
Blake William Linkous(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old from Ohio is in custody for allegedly killing a woman in Myrtle Beach, reports say.

Horry County police were called to a hotel room on Maison Drive in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday for a reported dead female.

The report states, when officers arrived, EMS was on the scene, who told HCPD the victim was dead.

The Horry County Coroner identified the woman as 18-year-old Natalie Martin of Roseville, OH. was discovered unresponsive in her hotel room on Maison Dr. in Myrtle Beach.

According to the report, “suspicious circumstances were detected,” and the Criminal Investigations Department took over the investigation.

An arrest warrant obtained by WMBF News states evidence at the scene and witness statements led investigators to determine that on Tuesday, Blake William Linkous, 18, of Blue Rock, Ohio, manually strangled the victim causing her death.

Linkous was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder. No bond has been issued.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
Left to Right: Hubert Durant, Domnick Johnson, Jerrick Thomas and Evin Worrell
Judge denies bond for 4 suspects in Myrtle Beach Waffle House shooting
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park
Coroner identifies 41-year-old J. Reuben Long inmate who died after being found unresponsive in cell
Sidney Moorer, Tammy Moorer
Sidney, Tammy Moorer lose appeals to overturn kidnapping convictions in Heather Elvis case

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
Humidity increases on Sunday and into the start of next week.
FIRST ALERT: No complaints for the weekend, humidity increases next week
CCMF Guide: What you need to know about road closures, parking, rideshare location
Popular Murrells Inlet bait and tackle shop to open 2nd location at Surfside Beach Pier