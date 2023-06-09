North Myrtle Beach a step closer to putting new rules on rental scooters, e-bikes

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach City Council moved a step closer to putting new rules on devices like electric bikes and scooters rented in the city.

The council passed the first reading of an ordinance during a meeting on Thursday addressing scooters being left on sidewalks and other public areas. The ordnance cited the scooters being left as creating “dangerous conditions on the city’s streets, sidewalks, parks, beach access ways and other public places.”

The document further states that the companies that own the scooters did not apply for a business license or other authorization from the city before operating on two previous occasions.

Under the proposed ordinance, it would be illegal to leave any scooter or shared mobility device that is not owned by a company that has a license or agreement to work in the city in a public right-of-way or on any public property within city limits. If found, they will be impounded and will be impounded and held for 48 hours.

It would be released after proof of ownership is shown and a $100 fee is paid. If it is held for over 48 hours, the ordinance states the city may dispose of it by “discarding, donation, auction, or any other manner deemed appropriate by the city.”

The ordinance defines a shared mobility device as “any wheeled device, other than an automobile or motorcycle, that is powered by a motor; is accessed via an on-demand portal, whether a smartphone application, membership card, or similar method; is operated by a private entity that owns, manages, and maintains devices for shared use by members of the public; and is available to members of the public in unstaffed, self-service locations, except for those locations which are authorized by the city under a franchise agreement.”

