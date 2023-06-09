Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Myrtle Beach a step closer to putting new rules on rental scooters, e-bikes

File photo
File photo(Live5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach City Council moved a step closer to putting new rules on devices like electric bikes and scooters rented in the city.

The council passed the first reading of an ordinance during a meeting on Thursday addressing scooters being left on sidewalks and other public areas. The ordnance cited the scooters being left as creating “dangerous conditions on the city’s streets, sidewalks, parks, beach access ways and other public places.”

The document further states that the companies that own the scooters did not apply for a business license or other authorization from the city before operating on two previous occasions.

Under the proposed ordinance, it would be illegal to leave any scooter or shared mobility device that is not owned by a company that has a license or agreement to work in the city in a public right-of-way or on any public property within city limits. If found, they will be impounded and will be impounded and held for 48 hours.

It would be released after proof of ownership is shown and a $100 fee is paid. If it is held for over 48 hours, the ordinance states the city may dispose of it by “discarding, donation, auction, or any other manner deemed appropriate by the city.”

The ordinance defines a shared mobility device as “any wheeled device, other than an automobile or motorcycle, that is powered by a motor; is accessed via an on-demand portal, whether a smartphone application, membership card, or similar method; is operated by a private entity that owns, manages, and maintains devices for shared use by members of the public; and is available to members of the public in unstaffed, self-service locations, except for those locations which are authorized by the city under a franchise agreement.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
Left to Right: Hubert Durant, Domnick Johnson, Jerrick Thomas and Evin Worrell
Judge denies bond for 4 suspects in Myrtle Beach Waffle House shooting
Horry County Council considers using hospitality tax revenue for policing efforts
Police searching for suspect in Horry County bank robbery
Blake William Linkous
Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach hotel; Ohio teen charged
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
‘I’m so excited’: Up and coming singer Tracielynn makes CCMF debut
Nonstop flights from MYR to Denver start Saturday
Lt. Matthew Piontkowski passed away from what was described as line-of-duty cancer early...
Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder