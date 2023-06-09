Nonstop flights from MYR to Denver start Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Denver start Saturday.

The inaugural Southwest flight to Denver International Airport is scheduled to depart at 4:10 p.m. and marks the start of the new summer service, which will operate on Saturdays.

With a 3-hour, 40-minute fight, travelers at MYR can enjoy easy access to Denver’s cultural scene and natural beauty.

”We’re incredibly excited for these new Southwest flights,” said Judi Olmstead, Director of Airports. “This new route makes travel to high-demand markets west of the Mississippi, like Denver, more accessible for our guests. As demand for travel to this region of the U.S. grows, we’re pleased to be able to offer customers increased nonstop access to Denver and additional connectivity to other western markets served by Southwest.”

Flights are currently scheduled to operate through the summer months until Sept. 2.

