Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Nonstop flights from MYR to Denver start Saturday

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Denver start Saturday.

The inaugural Southwest flight to Denver International Airport is scheduled to depart at 4:10 p.m. and marks the start of the new summer service, which will operate on Saturdays.

With a 3-hour, 40-minute fight, travelers at MYR can enjoy easy access to Denver’s cultural scene and natural beauty.

”We’re incredibly excited for these new Southwest flights,” said Judi Olmstead, Director of Airports. “This new route makes travel to high-demand markets west of the Mississippi, like Denver, more accessible for our guests. As demand for travel to this region of the U.S. grows, we’re pleased to be able to offer customers increased nonstop access to Denver and additional connectivity to other western markets served by Southwest.”

Flights are currently scheduled to operate through the summer months until Sept. 2.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
Left to Right: Hubert Durant, Domnick Johnson, Jerrick Thomas and Evin Worrell
Judge denies bond for 4 suspects in Myrtle Beach Waffle House shooting
Horry County Council considers using hospitality tax revenue for policing efforts
Police searching for suspect in Horry County bank robbery
Blake William Linkous
Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach hotel; Ohio teen charged
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
‘I’m so excited’: Up and coming singer Tracielynn makes CCMF debut
File photo
North Myrtle Beach a step closer to putting new rules on rental scooters, e-bikes
Lt. Matthew Piontkowski passed away from what was described as line-of-duty cancer early...
Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder