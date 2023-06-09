Myrtle Beach police investigating a shooting near Carver Street; no injuries reported
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Myrtle Beach are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in the Carver Street area.
Officers were called to Carver Street and Vereen Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
There have been no injuries reported at this time.
Police say this is still an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.
