Must-Haves you need before heading to CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest is here! It’s time to grab your friends and head to the beach for some great music. But before you hit the fest, here are some MUST HAVES to maximize your fun!

Portable Charger : You’ll want to make sure your phone has enough battery life before, during, and after the fest so you can capture all the memories and keep in contact with friends when you need to. Small Bag/fanny Pack : You’ll need something to carry your phone and other items while you’re singing and dancing to the music. Check out CCMF’s website below to see the requirements for size and transparency. Shades : It’s Myrtle Beach. The Sun will come to the party, too! Make sure you have a pair to keep you looking and feeling cool! (Don’t forget to match it with your themed outfit!) Sunscreen : You’re going to be out there for hours and since the sun doesn’t set until after 8pm, it’s something you’ll want to wear to protect your skin. Reusable Water Bottle : Save yourself some $$ and bring your own Fest approved water bottle to hydrate while you’re jamming to the music. Dry Towel : You’re going to be sweating A LOT! (It’s June in South Carolina). So, spare your nice outfit from the burden and have a towel to wipe the sweat. The CCMF Spirit: Everyone’s there to have a great time and listen to some great music! Have fun, be kind, and have an amazing time at CCMF!

