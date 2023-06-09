Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man pleads guilty in Young Dolph murder case

FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. Jermarcus...
FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. Jermarcus Johnson pleaded guilty Friday, June 9, 2023 to helping two other men charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a Memphis bakery. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)(Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Myracle Evans and Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - One of the men accused in connection to rapper Young Dolph’s killing pleaded guilty in his court hearing Friday.

Jermarcus Johnson, 26, was accused as an accessory after the fact of conspiring to murder Young Dolph.

He was one of four men charged in the case.

He admitted to assisting his brother, Justin Johnson, in the days after the rapper was killed by taking possession of Justin Johnson’s cell phone and car, so authorities would not think Justin was in Memphis.

“Conspiracy is a wide range of things,” Shelby County prosecutor Paul Hagerman said. “They include people that were acting in the conspiracy before the murder happened. But also the people that were acting afterward. The charges that have been filed now against Jermarcus make it clear that he did things afterwards.”

Jermarcus Johnson, who is accused of aiding in the hideout and escape of Justin Johnson and...
Jermarcus Johnson, who is accused of aiding in the hideout and escape of Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith after they shot rapper Young Dolph, listens to a question Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman while on the stand , Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn. Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of accessory after the fact. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)(AP)

Jermarcus Johnson may be called as a witness to testify against the other suspects if their cases go to trial.

He faces between 6 and 12 years in prison.

The other three suspects are expected in court next month.

Young Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed in November 2021. The 36-year-old rapper, label owner and producer was buying cookies at a bakery near his boyhood home in Memphis when he was gunned down by two men, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
Left to Right: Hubert Durant, Domnick Johnson, Jerrick Thomas and Evin Worrell
Judge denies bond for 4 suspects in Myrtle Beach Waffle House shooting
Horry County Council considers using hospitality tax revenue for policing efforts
Police searching for suspect in Horry County bank robbery
Blake William Linkous
Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach hotel; Ohio teen charged
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
‘I’m so excited’: Up and coming singer Tracielynn makes CCMF debut
National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at...
Belmont Park will resume live racing after air quality improves ahead of Belmont Stakes
Lt. Matthew Piontkowski passed away from what was described as line-of-duty cancer early...
Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges