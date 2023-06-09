Man arrested after police find suspected drugs, firearm and over $20K in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is in custody after police found a number of drugs, firearms and cash during as authorities executed a search warrant on Thursday.

The Florence Police Department said the search happened on Sherwood Avenue. It resulted in the seizure of drugs suspected to be methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Both a handgun with ammunition and $20,842 in cash were also found.

Terrance Black was later arrested as a result of the search. He’s facing multiple charges, including:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking heroin

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Online records show Black is being held at the Florence County Detention Center. He is awaiting a bond hearing as of around noon Friday.

