Lowcountry fire station gets unexpected guest

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District fire station got an unexpected reptile visitor.

Firefighters at Fire Station Four in McClellanville shared a photo of an alligator that wandered into the station.

Officials said the alligator was escorted outside with no issues.

“Alligators are a big part of the low country ecosystems and frequently seen, outside of fire houses,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.