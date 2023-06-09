Lowcountry fire station gets unexpected guest
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District fire station got an unexpected reptile visitor.
Firefighters at Fire Station Four in McClellanville shared a photo of an alligator that wandered into the station.
Officials said the alligator was escorted outside with no issues.
“Alligators are a big part of the low country ecosystems and frequently seen, outside of fire houses,” the agency said.
