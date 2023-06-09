Submit a Tip
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Coastal Carolina-Army game

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another game time is set for Coastal Carolina as the countdown continues toward college football season.

The football program announced Friday that the Chanticleers’ road matchup against Army will be played at noon on Nov. 18. It will also be televised on CBS Sports Network.

It will mark the team’s first-ever trip to West Point and the second game between the Chants and Black Knights. Coastal defeated Army last season at Brooks Stadium, 38-28.

2023 COASTAL CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 – at UCLA -- 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 9 – vs. Jacksonville State -- 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 16 – vs. Duquesne -- 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 21 – vs. Georgia State (Thursday) -- 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 30 – at Georgia Southern

Oct. 10 – at Appalachian State (Tuesday) -- 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Oct. 21 – at Arkansas State

Oct. 28 – vs. Marshall

Nov. 4 – at Old Dominion

Nov. 11 – vs. Texas State

Nov. 18 – at Army -- Noon (CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 25 – vs. James Madison

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

