‘I’m so excited’: Up-and-coming singer Tracielynn makes CCMF debut

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you haven’t heard of Tracielynn, you will this weekend. Country music lovers are in for a treat as the up-and-coming singer makes her Carolina Country Music Fest debut.

Tracielynn started performing on stage at age seven, but this is her very first time singing under the lights at CCMF.

The musician said she drove to Nashville in 2019 to make her dreams come true and hasn’t let her foot off the pedal since.

Her hard work as an independent artist-led her here to the Grand Strand where she will perform some of her well-known songs like “Ain’t Enough Whiskey” and “All Goes South” at CCMF.

Tracielynn said when organizers asked her to perform at CCMF, she couldn’t believe it.

“When I got that email I was stoked! It will be insane sharing a stage! I’m opening for Miranda Lambert and Laney Wilson. What! They are icons. I’m so excited,” said Tracielynn.

CCMF goers will also be some of the first to hear music from Tracielynn’s new mini album coming out in a few months.

She said performing is one of her favorite things to do and she can’t wait to light up the stage at CCMF.

“It’s creating moments when you’re making eye contact and you’re singing to someone in the crown and they’re singing back to you. You can’t replicate that feeling or that moment. It’s amazing,” said Tracielynn.

She said being an independent artist and woman in the country music industry is tough, and she wants to make an impact long after she’s gone.

“I want to be able to look back and think that I did something and impacted the industry in a way that made it easier for more women in the music industry,” said Tracielynn.

Tracielynn takes the Crown Royal stage at Carolina Country Music Fest on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

