Horry County Public Safety sees a substantial increase in mental health-related calls

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Police say they’re seeing a large increase in calls stemming from a mental health crisis. The issue they say is not all officers know how to best tackle the situation.

At a Friday Horry County Mental Health Committee meeting, Horry County Police talked about what kind of mental health illness they’re seeing in the community.

Beach Patrol Officer, Scott Calderwood says the department receives 4-5 calls a month dealing with a person with schizophrenia. He also says they’re seeing a big increase in calls to schools.

Calderwood, who is also a licensed mental health counselor and runs his own practice, says they need to find further resources to help individuals after police respond.

“Most of the time, on certain calls, the ambulance, the fire department’s also dispatched. So, now you have two agencies out there for this person trying to figure out what to do,” Calderwood said.” A lot of times, officers will say well you can go to the hospital through the ambulance or I’m gonna take back to the police department. So, it ties people up.”

Another main focus was how law enforcement and 911 dispatchers can learn how to deal with calls from mental health illnesses.

Horry County 911 dispatcher, Derrick Green, says it’s a difficult job balancing the community needs but having to put their personal struggles aside.

Green says oftentimes they don’t know the outcome of a call they received and their minds are left wondering during and after their 12-hour shifts.

“At the same time, I was dealing with a lot myself, where I got a phone call from my mom and she says that my dad just got killed by a drunk driver...standing in his yard talking to his friend. The guy crossed the seventh line, run into his yard killed both of them instantly. Breathtaking. Another mental stake,” Green shared with the committee.

The next meeting will be held on September 8th at 10:00 a.m.

