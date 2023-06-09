Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder

Lt. Matthew Piontkowski passed away from what was described as line-of-duty cancer early...
Lt. Matthew Piontkowski passed away from what was described as line-of-duty cancer early Friday. He served with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District and Horry County Fire Rescue during his career, officials said.(Murrells Inlet-Garden City Firefighters Association / Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of fire and rescue departments in the Grand Strand are mourning the loss of a beloved first responder.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Professional Firefighters Association said that Lt. Matthew Piontkowski passed away from what was described as line-of-duty cancer early Friday. He was surrounded by his family in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, the group said in a statement.

“Brother Piontkowski has made an impression on each individual he has had contact with throughout his entire career,” the group said. “He will be truly missed, but never forgotten.”

The association also thanked a pair of International Association of Fire Fighters chapters in Cleveland for their support of Piontkowski during his time back in Ohio.

Piontkowski formerly served with Horry County Fire Rescue from 2010-2017, according to the agency. HCFR added that he made “many long-lasting bonds with the crews that have made up our ranks.”

Midway Fire Rescue also shared its condolences, calling Piontkowski an “incredible paramedic, mentor, co-worker, friend and more.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
Left to Right: Hubert Durant, Domnick Johnson, Jerrick Thomas and Evin Worrell
Judge denies bond for 4 suspects in Myrtle Beach Waffle House shooting
Horry County Council considers using hospitality tax revenue for policing efforts
Police searching for suspect in Horry County bank robbery
Blake William Linkous
Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach hotel; Ohio teen charged
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
‘I’m so excited’: Up and coming singer Tracielynn makes CCMF debut
Terrance Black (top left) was arrested Thursday after a police sarch resulted in finding drugs,...
Man arrested after police find suspected drugs, firearm and over $20K in Florence
Coroner seeks help identifying victim of fatal Kings Hwy hit and run
Coroner seeks help identifying victim of fatal Kings Highway hit-and-run