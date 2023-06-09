Georgetown County deputies investigating after shots fired into home on Blossom Lane

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies are investigating Thursday night after reports of shots fired into a home on Blossom Lane.

Deputies responded to a home on Blossom Lane near Dunbar Road around 6 p.m. after reports of bullets being fired into the home.

Witnesses reported seeing a small black SUV-type vehicle driving slowly past the home as the shots were fired from multiple firearms according to deputies.

GCSO said no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at 843-546-5102.

