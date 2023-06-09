Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: No complaints for the weekend, humidity increases next week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The start to the weekend is lovely with comfortable weather and below normal temperatures for the early part of June. Get outside & soak up some sunshine.

TODAY

The mugginess will be lower for the start of the weekend and throughout the day. It’s a cool start this morning with temperatures into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

As we head throughout the day, temperatures will be warm but comfortable. Highs will climb into the lower 80s for the Grand Strand with the mid 80s inland. If you plan to head to the beach, a few morning clouds will give way to abundant sunshine by the middle of the day and into the afternoon.

TONIGHT

We’re taking to back to 90s Country tonight at Carolina Country Music Fest! Brooks & Dunn is the headliner for tonight and the forecast looks great for those planning to get down to the Boot Scootin’ Boogie. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s by the time Brooks & Dunn take the stage.

As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall into the low 60s for the beaches. Inland locations will fall into the mid 50s.

THIS WEEKEND

Humidity will slowly increase through the weekend but should remain manageable. It won’t be until next week where the increasing humidity makes it feel more like what it should for this time of year.

If you have plans for the weekend, enjoy the outside time! Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s for the beaches for both Saturday & Sunday. Meanwhile, inland locations will see temperatures climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The increasing moisture will bring a stray shower chance to the forecast for Sunday, but it’s not looking bad. A 20% chance of a shower is expected through the afternoon & evening for Sunday. Once again, this shouldn’t have too many implications on the weekend forecast for those headed out to CCMF.

NEXT WEEK

Hot, humid and daily storm chances. That’s what you need to know for next week. The forecast will start to feel like summer and afternoon pop-up showers and storms will move back into the forecast for most of next week. Rain chances increase to 40% Monday afternoon.

