Coroner seeks help identifying victim of fatal Kings Highway hit-and-run

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach.

On May 27, at 10:30 p.m. a man in his late 40s-60s was hit by a vehicle at 9440 North Kings Highway, just south of the Kroger location on Lake Arrowhead Road.

The victim is a white male weighing approximately 170 pounds and between 5′9″ - 5′11″ tall.

He has light brown or sandy blonde hair, a graying mustache and a goatee.

“We have exhausted all avenues we have and need the public’s help in identifying this individual,” Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a statement.

He has no visible scars; however, the tattoo in the picture is on his right bicep. No other tattoos were documented but Willard added that the victim’s forearms have evidence of some kind of skin sensitivity.

The driver in this fatal hit-and-run is still wanted.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there is no confirmation on the make and model of the vehicle but it may have hood and front-end damage.

The SCHP is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department

Anyone with any information should call the Coroner’s Office at 843-915-5110.

