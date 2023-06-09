CCMF Photo Challenge
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This weekend you’ll be making a lot of memories with friends and family. Complete this CCMF Photo Challenge to make your experience even more exciting and memorable. Tag @GrandStrandToday on social media so we can join the fun!
In front of the Bowery
In front of Peaches Corner
Selfie with the sky wheel
Selfie in front of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove
Someone with the exact or similar outfit as yours
In front of a CCMF Sign
- Selfie with your favorite artist on stage
- Picture with an American flag in it
Sitting on the CCMF Big Chair
Your new Best Friends you’ve met at CCMF
