Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CCMF Photo Challenge

gst ccmf challenge
gst ccmf challenge(grand strand today)
By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This weekend you’ll be making a lot of memories with friends and family. Complete this CCMF Photo Challenge to make your experience even more exciting and memorable. Tag @GrandStrandToday on social media so we can join the fun!

In front of the Bowery

In front of Peaches Corner

Selfie with the sky wheel

Selfie in front of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove

Someone with the exact or similar outfit as yours

In front of a CCMF Sign

  1. Selfie with your favorite artist on stage
  1. Picture with an American flag in it

Sitting on the CCMF Big Chair

Your new Best Friends you’ve met at CCMF

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
Left to Right: Hubert Durant, Domnick Johnson, Jerrick Thomas and Evin Worrell
Judge denies bond for 4 suspects in Myrtle Beach Waffle House shooting
Horry County Council considers using hospitality tax revenue for policing efforts
Police searching for suspect in Horry County bank robbery
Blake William Linkous
Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach hotel; Ohio teen charged
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park

Latest News

gst ccmf must haves
Must-Haves you need before heading to CCMF
A staple in CCMF weekend for festival goers 'The Bowery' prepares for busy weekend
Jewelz yoga
Find your zen with Jewelz Yoga
J Peters (sponsored show)
J Peters Grill & Bar is a handcrafted delicious experience