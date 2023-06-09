MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This weekend you’ll be making a lot of memories with friends and family. Complete this CCMF Photo Challenge to make your experience even more exciting and memorable. Tag @GrandStrandToday on social media so we can join the fun!

In front of the Bowery



In front of Peaches Corner



Selfie with the sky wheel



Selfie in front of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove



Someone with the exact or similar outfit as yours

In front of a CCMF Sign



Selfie with your favorite artist on stage

Picture with an American flag in it



Sitting on the CCMF Big Chair



Your new Best Friends you’ve met at CCMF

