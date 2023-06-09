Submit a Tip
Biden to attend first 2024 rally in Pennsylvania next week, as campaign plots flurry of fundraising

FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure...
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure spending at the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority in La Crosse, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden next week is set to attend his first political rally since launching his 2024 reelection bid in April, as he steps up his political activity before the end of the fundraising quarter.

Biden will attend the rally in Philadelphia on June 17, which will be hosted by area unions, campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said, a key constituency in a city and state that are crucial to his 2024 prospects. Biden’s campaign isn’t expected to host its own large-scale rallies until next year, following the timetable followed by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

The event comes as Biden is launching on a flurry of fundraising trips this month ahead of the June 30 second quarter fundraising deadline, with stops in Connecticut, Illinois and California. Biden, who has declined to reveal information on his fundraising haul since launching his candidacy, will report his totals next month to the Federal Election Commission.

