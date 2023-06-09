Submit a Tip
17-year-old arrested, 2 others wanted in deadly Florence shooting

Left: Tedric Jackson Jr. / Right: Quincy Cain
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police have arrested a teenager and are searching for two other suspects including a juvenile in a deadly shooting investigation from April.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police: Person killed, another seriously hurt in Florence shooting

On April 21 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a call for reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Wilson Road. Upon arriving officers found Hakeem Devon Barr dead at the scene and another person seriously injured.

The second person was taken to hospital, there is no update on their condition.

Officers arrested 17-year-old Tedric Tyrone Jackson Jr. on Thursday with the assistance of Florence County deputies at a home on Whitehall Circle.

Investigators are now searching for Quincy Jamaal Cain and an unnamed juvenile in connection to the shooting.

All three face multiple charges including murder, 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and conspiracy.

Jackson Jr. was taken to Florence County Detention Center and has been denied bond.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cain or pertaining to the investigation is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

