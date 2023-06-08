Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

USPS to break ground on new Longs post office two years after fire

New long post office set to be done by early 2023. For now people are still using the...
New long post office set to be done by early 2023. For now people are still using the temporarily services.(wmbf)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Plans for a new post office in Longs will take a giant leap forward in a couple of weeks.

The property owner told WMBF News that a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Monday, June 26, according to the property owner. The time of the groundbreaking has yet to be determined.

The ceremony will take place almost two years to the day when a two-alarm fire destroyed the post office along Highway 9.

Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to a structure fire at the Longs post office...
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to a structure fire at the Longs post office Friday night.(HCFR)

The lack of a post office has caused headaches for those who rely on it.

At first, customers were directed to go to the post office in North Myrtle Beach for their mail. Then in August 2021, a mobile unit was opened to help customers but offered reduced hours of operation.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The slow movement on rebuilding the post office caught the attention of U.S. Rep. Russell Fry, who then sent a letter to the Postmaster General demanding answers as to why no plans had been made to rebuild. Fry also questioned the Postmaster General during a hearing in Washington, D.C.

Since Fry’s inquiry, progress has quickly been made to build a new post office.

A lease agreement was executed in May and the landlord was developing a construction timeline.

A contractor was also hired to keep up the ground maintenance at the current spot where people are picking up their mail.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waffle House employees say an early morning fight led to a shooting outside the restaurant in...
Police ID suspects charged in fight, overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House
Francisco Martinez Gomez
Man charged after allegedly using phone to record minor at Myrtle Beach restaurant
16-year-old drowned at Huntington Beach State Park, coroner confirms
More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
North Myrtle Beach officer’s proactive patrolling leads to shooting, kidnapping arrest

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
The location along River Oaks Drive has some living near the site concerned.
Horry County Council set to discuss new Grand Strand Humane Society in late June, shelter says
Source: South Carolina National Guard
S.C. National Guard to build new readiness center in Horry County
Portable Charger for CCMF