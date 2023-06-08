USPS to break ground on new Longs post office two years after fire

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Plans for a new post office in Longs will take a giant leap forward in a couple of weeks.

The property owner told WMBF News that a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Monday, June 26, according to the property owner. The time of the groundbreaking has yet to be determined.

The ceremony will take place almost two years to the day when a two-alarm fire destroyed the post office along Highway 9.

Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to a structure fire at the Longs post office Friday night. (HCFR)

The lack of a post office has caused headaches for those who rely on it.

At first, customers were directed to go to the post office in North Myrtle Beach for their mail. Then in August 2021, a mobile unit was opened to help customers but offered reduced hours of operation.

The slow movement on rebuilding the post office caught the attention of U.S. Rep. Russell Fry, who then sent a letter to the Postmaster General demanding answers as to why no plans had been made to rebuild. Fry also questioned the Postmaster General during a hearing in Washington, D.C.

Since Fry’s inquiry, progress has quickly been made to build a new post office.

A lease agreement was executed in May and the landlord was developing a construction timeline.

A contractor was also hired to keep up the ground maintenance at the current spot where people are picking up their mail.

