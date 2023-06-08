Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Tree grinder catches fire in Socastee area, crews say

Tree grinder catches fire in Socastee area, crews say
Tree grinder catches fire in Socastee area, crews say(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire caused by a tree grinder in the Socastee area on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 5000 block of Mill Pond Road just before 2:30 as the blaze was threatening nearby mulch piles.

The fire was later extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waffle House employees say an early morning fight led to a shooting outside the restaurant in...
Police ID suspects charged in fight, overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House
Francisco Martinez Gomez
Man charged after allegedly using phone to record minor at Myrtle Beach restaurant
Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
16-year-old drowned at Huntington Beach State Park, coroner confirms
Sidney Moorer, Tammy Moorer
Sidney, Tammy Moorer lose appeals to overturn kidnapping convictions in Heather Elvis case

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
‘It was wonderful’: Pee Dee man wins $375K on his first lottery ticket
Judge denies bond for 4 suspects in Myrtle Beach Waffle House shooting
Triston Lee Hunt
Man wanted for alleged rape sought by Scotland County deputies