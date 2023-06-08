Tree grinder catches fire in Socastee area, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire caused by a tree grinder in the Socastee area on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 5000 block of Mill Pond Road just before 2:30 as the blaze was threatening nearby mulch piles.

The fire was later extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.