Tree grinder catches fire in Socastee area, crews say
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire caused by a tree grinder in the Socastee area on Thursday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 5000 block of Mill Pond Road just before 2:30 as the blaze was threatening nearby mulch piles.
The fire was later extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
