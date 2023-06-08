Submit a Tip
Taco Bell’s iconic crunchwrap is going vegan

The Vegan Crunchwrap features vegan seasoned beef, cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho...
The Vegan Crunchwrap features vegan seasoned beef, cool vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho sauce.(Hand-out | Taco Bell Corp.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Taco Bell is testing its first fully vegan entrée item: the Vegan Crunchwrap.

The new version of the popular menu item includes a plant-based protein, topped with two vegan sauces, wrapped in a crunchy tortilla shell.

For now, the fast food chain said it’s only available in cities with notable vegan populations – Los Angeles, New York City and Orlando, while supplies last.

It’s unclear when they might be sold nationwide.

Taco Bell has appealed to vegetarians and vegans for years and even rolled out a vegetarian menu in 2019.

Taco Bell said nearly a quarter of its sales came from vegetarian options last year.

